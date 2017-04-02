Dr. Gayed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bishoy Gayed, MD
Overview
Dr. Bishoy Gayed, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Mckeesport, Upmc Mercy, UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC St. Margaret.
Locations
Upp Department of Urology3471 5th Ave Ste 700, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- Upmc Mckeesport
- Upmc Mercy
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gayed is simply one of the most competent doctors I've ever encountered. On day one he showed me my MRI on his office computer and explained why his diagnosis conflicted with the preliminary diagnosis. Through two surgical procedures he turned out to be 100% correct. In the end, his work not only resolved my prostate issue, but also improved my quality of life. All along the way, Dr. Gayed's demeanor instilled confidence. His staff was also top notch.
About Dr. Bishoy Gayed, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1720135544
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gayed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gayed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gayed has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gayed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gayed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gayed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.