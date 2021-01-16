Dr. Bishoy Faltas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faltas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bishoy Faltas, MD
Overview
Dr. Bishoy Faltas, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Assuit University, Eygpt and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Yes , highly recommend! Truly professional and shows concern for his patients.
About Dr. Bishoy Faltas, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1760630404
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Med Ctr
- Rochester General Hospital
- Assuit University, Eygpt
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Faltas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faltas accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Faltas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faltas.
