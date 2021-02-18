Dr. Bishnu Sapkota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapkota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bishnu Sapkota, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bishnu Sapkota, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weatherford, TX. They graduated from University of Science And Technology and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Sapkota works at
Locations
Weatherford Regional Medical Center713 E Anderson St, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (682) 582-1795
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Weatherford
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It is always fun to visit this office, because Dr. Sapkota is hilarious! He has a great staff that always manage to sty on top of everything. There are very, very few people I say this of, but Dr. Sapkota is brilliant.
About Dr. Bishnu Sapkota, MD
- Neurology
- English, Bengali, Hindi, Nepalese and Nepali
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi
- University of Science And Technology
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sapkota has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sapkota accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sapkota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sapkota works at
Dr. Sapkota has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sapkota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sapkota speaks Bengali, Hindi, Nepalese and Nepali.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapkota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapkota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sapkota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sapkota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.