Dr. Birjis Alam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi.



Dr. Alam works at Dr. Birjis Alam in Miramar, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.