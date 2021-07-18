See All Hematologists in Huntington, NY
Dr. Birjis Akhund, MD

Hematology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Birjis Akhund, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They completed their fellowship with NYU Sch Med MC

Dr. Akhund works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group
    789 Park Ave Ste 203, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 425-2280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 18, 2021
    Dr. Akhund is not only a terrific oncologist, but has a wonderful bedside manner. He takes the time to explain what is going on, and looks for innovative ways to treat his patients. In addition to his diagnostic skills, he takes the time to answer questions from both his patients and loved ones without feeling rushed. Cannot say enough about this wonderful doctor!
    Donna — Jul 18, 2021
    About Dr. Birjis Akhund, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1841297025
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Sch Med MC
    Residency
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Birjis Akhund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akhund has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akhund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akhund works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Akhund’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhund. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhund.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

