Overview

Dr. Birgit Arb, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Arb works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.