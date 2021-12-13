See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Troy, MI
Dr. Birgit Amann, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Birgit Amann, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, MI. 

Dr. Amann works at Behavioral Medical Center in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Medical Center-troy
    1639 E Big Beaver Rd Ste 201, Troy, MI 48083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 528-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Conduct Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Impulse Control Disorders
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Testing
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Dec 13, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr Amann for almost 2 years. As with most psychiatrists, it was a long wait time for my first visit, I expected that, that is why I had my therapist to visit on a weekly or twice weekly basis. Once I started to see Dr. Amann, it has never been a problem to get an appointment, even when I’ve needed one in an “emergency”. She knows her “stuff” when it comes to medication. I’ve been to numerous psychiatrists as I have lifelong mental problems. Finding the “right fit” in a Dr. takes a while, same with medication, but Dr. Amann has a knack of knowing what’s going to work. She gave me my life back! She is caring, listens, and makes time, but if you are looking for an hour of “talk time”, that’s what your therapist is for.
    Mary H — Dec 13, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Birgit Amann, MD
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Birgit Amann, MD.

    About Dr. Birgit Amann, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1386663789
    Education & Certifications

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Birgit Amann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amann works at Behavioral Medical Center in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Amann’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Amann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

