Overview

Dr. Birendra Trivedi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Patna Med College Patna University Bihar India and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Trivedi works at Island Neuro Care in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.