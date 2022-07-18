Dr. Biren Saraiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saraiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Biren Saraiya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Biren Saraiya, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Saraiya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 473-3439Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saraiya?
I recently moved to south Jersey 55 miles away, but continue seeing Dr Saraiya at CINJ New Brunswick. Always well prepared to discuss my complicated past with cancer. My last tele-visit he called me up several days ahead of our scheduled Monday appointment wondering if we could talk on Sunday instead, as he discovered how busy his Monday would be. We arranged a time, he called me exactly on time from his home on his day off, on Sunday morning, and interviewed me for almost an hour, an unheard of act of dedication, for which I am grateful.
About Dr. Biren Saraiya, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1518173665
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ
- UMDNJ
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saraiya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saraiya using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saraiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saraiya works at
Dr. Saraiya has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saraiya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Saraiya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saraiya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saraiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saraiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.