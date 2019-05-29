Overview

Dr. Biren Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from CLEVELAND UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Patel works at Fort Worth Fertility in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.