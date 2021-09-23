Dr. Biren Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Biren Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Biren Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Casa Grande Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Urology Associates Plc.14674 W Mountain View Blvd Ste 210, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 546-1400
Arizona Center for Cancer Care9151 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 104, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 546-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Casa Grande Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Biren Patel for many years. He has performed several procedures/surgeries with the utmost care, professionalism, meaningful follow-up and he is very thorough in his explanations, offers alternatives (if avaiable), answers any and all questions in an understandable fashion. Additionally, he has a good sense of humor! I have the utmost respect for and confidence in Dr. Patel. He exemplifies professionalism and truly cares about his patients!
About Dr. Biren Patel, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1205805553
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.