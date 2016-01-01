Dr. Birdie Varnedore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varnedore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Birdie Varnedore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Birdie Varnedore, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Varnedore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tri County Neurology2501 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 303-6729
-
2
Neurology Specialists of Central Florida1685 Lee Rd Ste 210, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 303-6729
-
3
Virtual Neurology15050 Elderberry Ln Ste 6, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 208-2210
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Varnedore?
About Dr. Birdie Varnedore, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1063473122
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varnedore accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varnedore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varnedore works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Varnedore. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varnedore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varnedore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varnedore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.