Dr. Bipinchandra Patel, DO
Overview
Dr. Bipinchandra Patel, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Vascular Associates of Michigan PC15370 Levan Rd Ste 1, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 462-8401
St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital36475 5 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 462-8401
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
On Mar. 14 2020, Dr Patel did a heart cath & inserted 2 stents, I immediately felt better & was able to return home on Mar. 16th. I am very thankful & appreciate Dr. Patel & all the assistants for their knowledge & the speed with which they operated, which helped me to recover. God Bless All of You!
About Dr. Bipinchandra Patel, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1871706770
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
