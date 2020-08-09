Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bipinchandra Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Bipinchandra Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Delaware Valley Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Locations
Bipinchandra R Patel2220 Vestal Pkwy E, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 748-0676
Hospital Affiliations
- Delaware Valley Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Success!!! after tribulations over the years the rear end no longer bleeds. Two other colon-rectal surgeons demurred recently because of my several health problems to try a definitive repair but over a few years of periodic treatment patiently and gently done.
About Dr. Bipinchandra Patel, MD
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1225045057
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo General Hospital
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Med Coll, Baroda U
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
