Dr. Bipinchandra Patel, MD

General Surgery
5 (10)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bipinchandra Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Delaware Valley Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Chiropractic Pain-Wellness Care, P.C. in Vestal, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2220 Vestal Pkwy E, Vestal, NY 13850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 748-0676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Delaware Valley Hospital
  • UHS Binghamton General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anorectal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 09, 2020
    Success!!! after tribulations over the years the rear end no longer bleeds. Two other colon-rectal surgeons demurred recently because of my several health problems to try a definitive repair but over a few years of periodic treatment patiently and gently done.
    JLP — Aug 09, 2020
    About Dr. Bipinchandra Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1225045057
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Buffalo General Hospital
    Residency
    • Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    • Interfaith Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll, Baroda U
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Chiropractic Pain-Wellness Care, P.C. in Vestal, NY. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

