Overview

Dr. Bipinchandra Bhagat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.



Dr. Bhagat works at Bipinchandra V Bhagat MD in Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.