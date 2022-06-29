Dr. Bipin Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bipin Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Bipin Shah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Lee Community Healthcare Ob/Gyn - S Fort Myers9800 S Healthpark Dr Ste 205, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 610-0869
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr Shah is always amazing! I''ll never run out of great things to say about him. He makes you feel comfortable and that''s what is most important to me!
About Dr. Bipin Shah, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- Male
- 1821085218
Education & Certifications
- New Rochelle/Bronx Lebanon
- KEM Hosp
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthPark Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.