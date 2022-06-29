Overview

Dr. Bipin Shah, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Lee Community Healthcare Ob/Gyn - S Fort Myers in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

