Dr. Bipin Ravindran, MD
Overview
Dr. Bipin Ravindran, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from MARYLAND COLLEGE OF ECLECTIC MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.
Locations
Henry Ford Allegiance Health - Professional Building1100 E Michigan Ave, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 205-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bipin Ravindran, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MARYLAND COLLEGE OF ECLECTIC MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
