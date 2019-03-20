See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Columbus, GA
Dr. Bipin Patel, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Bipin Patel, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bipin Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from G.S. Medical College Bombay University and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.

Dr. Patel works at Saint Francis Emergency in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Francis Hospital
    2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 320-2773
  2. 2
    Bipin M Patel,md, PC
    2300 Manchester Expy Ste B2, Columbus, GA 31904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis - Emory Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 20, 2019
    This is a physician you want on your team. He saw me through respritory failure. Do not expect small talk- EXPECT RESULTS! Dr. Patel focuses on the task at hand and is direct with solutions to recovery. I am alive because of Dr. Patel taking an aggressive approach and never 'sugar coated' my prognosis. I knew I must do my part and he would do his.
    — Mar 20, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bipin Patel, MD
    About Dr. Bipin Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215901632
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Louisville
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wyckoff Heights
    Residency
    Internship
    • LaGuardia Hosp/LI Jewish M
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • G.S. Medical College Bombay University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bombay University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bipin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Saint Francis Emergency in Columbus, GA. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.