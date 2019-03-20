Dr. Bipin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bipin Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bipin Patel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from G.S. Medical College Bombay University and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.

Locations
1
St. Francis Hospital2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 320-2773
2
Bipin M Patel,md, PC2300 Manchester Expy Ste B2, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This is a physician you want on your team. He saw me through respritory failure. Do not expect small talk- EXPECT RESULTS! Dr. Patel focuses on the task at hand and is direct with solutions to recovery. I am alive because of Dr. Patel taking an aggressive approach and never 'sugar coated' my prognosis. I knew I must do my part and he would do his.
About Dr. Bipin Patel, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1215901632
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Wyckoff Heights
- LaGuardia Hosp/LI Jewish M
- G.S. Medical College Bombay University
- Bombay University
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
