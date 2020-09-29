See All Psychiatrists in Marion, OH
Overview

Dr. Bipin Desai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marion, OH. 

Dr. Desai works at Bipin M Desai MD, Marion, OH in Marion, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Bipolar Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bipin Desai, M.D., Inc.
    1125 Ellen Kay Dr Ste D, Marion, OH 43302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 382-3874

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marion General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 126 ratings
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (119)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 29, 2020
    YES DR DESIA IS A VERY GOOD DOCTOR GREAT IN HIS FIELD OF MEDICINE AND VERY PALITE AND CURTIS LISTENS TO HIS PATIENTS VERY WELL. I HAVE BEEN VERY PLEASED IN BEING HIS PATIENT
    Larry Doughty — Sep 29, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Bipin Desai, MD
    About Dr. Bipin Desai, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1720056484
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Ndola Ctrl Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Desai works at Bipin M Desai MD, Marion, OH in Marion, OH. View the full address on Dr. Desai’s profile.

    Dr. Desai has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Bipolar Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    126 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

