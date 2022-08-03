Dr. Bipin Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bipin Desai, MD
Dr. Bipin Desai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brighton, MI. They graduated from B J Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Livingston Pediatric Center136 Kissane Ave Ste A, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (810) 229-7337
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
You will never meet a better Pediatrician. He is kind, caring, compassionate and listens to the parent and child. He watches how the littles behave. He pays attention. He is absolutely the BEST! He is beyond smart... is that a thing??? He knows his profession. He is an excellent diagnostitian. He goes above and beyond or should I say he is the epitome of a real DOCTOR! The new way medicine has evolved is all about the dollar. "Get'm in Get'm out". You won't find that Cattle herding with Dr. Desai. He takes his time with your sick littles. He asks questions and he diagnoses, and treats appropriately. You can see in his eyes, he truly cares. I THANK GOD EVERY DAY FOR THE AMAZING DOCTOR THAT DR. DESAI IS!!!
- Med College Ohio
- Medical College of Ohio
- B J Medical College, Gujarat University
- St. Xavier's College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.