Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Binwant Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Binwant Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Government Med College/Dayanand University and is affiliated with South City Hospital.
Locations
Gateway Midwest Healthcare LLC1034 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 450, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 833-6240
West Florissant Internists Inc.3165 McKelvey Rd Ste 100, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 739-1333
- 3 1300 Hampton Ave Ste 111, Saint Louis, MO 63139 Directions (314) 376-4045
Hospital Affiliations
- South City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Binwant Singh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1508932195
Education & Certifications
- Government Med College/Dayanand University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
