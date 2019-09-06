See All Hematologists in Waxahachie, TX
Dr. Binu Nair, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Binu Nair, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine

Dr. Nair works at Baylor Scott and White in Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott and White
    2380 N Interstate 35 Rd, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 843-6000
  2. 2
    Charles A Sammons Cancer Center, Waxahachie
    2380 N I # 35, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 843-6000
  3. 3
    Charles A Sammons Cancer Center, Waxahachie
    2380 N I 35 # E, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 843-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
  • Ennis Regional Medical Center
  • Methodist Charlton Medical Center
  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Secondary Malignancies

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 06, 2019
    Dr. Nair is awesome! He took his time to explain things to me and answer all my questions. Besides that, his nurses are the best! TiLinda is as sweet as they come and very caring and fun.
    Joanette Roybal — Sep 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Binu Nair, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215139027
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Binu Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nair accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nair works at Baylor Scott and White in Waxahachie, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nair’s profile.

    Dr. Nair has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Nair speaks Malayalam and Spanish.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

