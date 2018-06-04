Overview

Dr. Binu Malhotra, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant HealthCare - Cooper, Covenant HealthCare - Irving and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.



Dr. Malhotra works at Covenant Cancer Care Center in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.