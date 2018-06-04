Dr. Binu Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Binu Malhotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Binu Malhotra, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant HealthCare - Cooper, Covenant HealthCare - Irving and Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Locations
Covenant Health Care Mackinaw5400 Mackinaw Rd Fl 5, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 583-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant HealthCare - Cooper
- Covenant HealthCare - Irving
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
She has given me up to date treatment options for my pancreatic cancer. I have seen the same treatments offered on the pancreatic cancer website. She is very professional.
About Dr. Binu Malhotra, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1104023118
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- John H Stroger Hosp-Cook Co
- Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malhotra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malhotra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malhotra speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
