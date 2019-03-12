Overview

Dr. Binoy Ouseph, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Muncie, IN.



Dr. Ouseph works at Medical Consultants PC in Muncie, IN with other offices in Elkhart, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.