Dr. Binoy Jani, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (88)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Binoy Jani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.

Dr. Jani works at Vista Eye Specialists in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Culpeper, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chalazion, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vista Eye Specialists
    927 Maple Grove Dr Ste 209, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 393-5264
    Vista Eye Specialists
    18460 CROSSROAD PKWY, Culpeper, VA 22701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 393-5264

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
  • Uva Culpeper Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chalazion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr Jani is very thorough, my surgery went well. No problems, followed instructions. I give Dr Jani and his staff 5 stars. This was my second surgery with him and the first one went just the same.
    About Dr. Binoy Jani, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1548222557
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tx/Sw Med Center
    Residency
    • Case Western Res Univ/Univ Hospital Cleveland
    Internship
    • University Penn/Presby Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    • Lehigh University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Binoy Jani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jani has seen patients for Chalazion, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Jani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

