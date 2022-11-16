Overview

Dr. Binoy Jani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.



Dr. Jani works at Vista Eye Specialists in Fredericksburg, VA with other offices in Culpeper, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chalazion, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.