Dr. Binoy Jani, MD
Dr. Binoy Jani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Uva Culpeper Medical Center.
Vista Eye Specialists927 Maple Grove Dr Ste 209, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 Directions (888) 393-5264
Vista Eye Specialists18460 CROSSROAD PKWY, Culpeper, VA 22701 Directions (888) 393-5264
- Mary Washington Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- Uva Culpeper Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Jani is very thorough, my surgery went well. No problems, followed instructions. I give Dr Jani and his staff 5 stars. This was my second surgery with him and the first one went just the same.
- English, Gujarati
- 1548222557
- University Tx/Sw Med Center
- Case Western Res Univ/Univ Hospital Cleveland
- University Penn/Presby Hospital
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Lehigh University
Dr. Jani speaks Gujarati.
