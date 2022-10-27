Dr. Binod Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Binod Sinha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Binod Sinha, MD is an Urology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Patna Medical College, Patna University and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Sinha works at
Locations
-
1
Urology care alliance81 Veronica Ave Ste 205, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 227-9110Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Urology care alliance4 Progress St Ste A9, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 754-9280
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional office staff very helpful it takes a while for new Pt first time to do all paper work checking insurance Referral
About Dr. Binod Sinha, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
- Down State Med Ctr
- Patna Medical College, Patna University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinha works at
