Dr. Binod Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Binod Shah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Institute Of Post Graduate Med and Research and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
Pushpinder Singh Medical Practice PC970 N Broadway Ste 310, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 207-1161
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Binod Shah, MD is a FANTASTIC "Pain Medicine Specialist" in Yonkers, NY !! (970 North Broadway - Suite 310 , Yonkers, NY ) as beyond his intelligence, he "LISTENS" !!
About Dr. Binod Shah, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Bengali, Hindi, Nepali and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Institute Of Post Graduate Med and Research
- Tribhuvan University, Nepal
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Bengali, Bengali, Hindi, Nepali and Urdu.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.