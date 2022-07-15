Overview

Dr. Binita Prajapati, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Prajapati works at R-Health by Everside Health in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.