Dr. Binita Mandal, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Binita Mandal, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Rocklin, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Mandal works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Rocklin, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA and Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    550 W Ranch View Dr Ste 3000, Rocklin, CA 95765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    6555 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Folsom- Specialty Care
    1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Nasopharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Binita Mandal, MD

  • Allergy & Immunology
  • 22 years of experience
  • English, Bengali
  • Female
  • 1649222787
Education & Certifications

  • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
  • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
  • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
  • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Binita Mandal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mandal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mandal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mandal has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.