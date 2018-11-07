Dr. Binit Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Binit Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Binit Shah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Carolinas Pain Center9735 Kincey Ave Ste 100, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 500-2332Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center10030 Gilead Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 500-2332
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah became my doctor years ago after getting neuropathy in my hands and feet from prolonged use of medicine given by another doctor which caused permanent and painful damage to my nerves.I was also left with permanent nerve damage to my side caused by shingles and also scars. With his help I have been able to receive some relief and I can get through my days.Dr. Shah is caring and truly listens to what you are going thru. I am grateful to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Binit Shah, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1578726592
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.