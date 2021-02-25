Overview

Dr. Bingtao Lin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Lin works at Alicia M. Abels, MD in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.