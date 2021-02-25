Dr. Bingtao Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bingtao Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bingtao Lin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Lin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bingtao Lin MD PC1600 Creekside Dr Ste 2400, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 932-4163
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lin?
I had some spinal injections today. My second round. He answered all my questions. I actually learned something.
About Dr. Bingtao Lin, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1407277155
Education & Certifications
- SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.