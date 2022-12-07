Dr. Bingru Xie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bingru Xie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bingru Xie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rahway, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
Dr. Xie works at
Locations
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway865 Stone St, Rahway, NJ 07065 Directions (732) 381-4200
New Jersey Digestive Disease Associates211 Bridge St Bldg D, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 662-5115
Bingru Xie, MD239 New Rd Ste A106, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (973) 287-7055
University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey University Hospital150 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My spouse had to go in for a procedure and Dr. Xie made sure that we were both fully prepared. The procedure went well and my spouse and I could not b ie more thankful.
About Dr. Bingru Xie, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese
- 1487802690
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
- Beijing Medical University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xie accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xie has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Xie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Xie speaks Chinese.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Xie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xie.
