Dr. Bingjing Roberts, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.



They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.