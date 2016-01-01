Dr. Bing Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bing Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bing Wu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
I U Health Arnett - Lafayette Heart Institute1116 N 16th St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 448-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bing Wu, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1346455110
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
