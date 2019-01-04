Overview

Dr. Bing Liu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in N Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Jiangxi Med Sch and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Liu works at Hawthorn Medical in N Dartmouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.