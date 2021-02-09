Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bing Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Bing Liu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Locations
Concord Office315 Medical Park Dr Ste 202, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 403-1911
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor and follow up after my treatment
About Dr. Bing Liu, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1306817085
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
