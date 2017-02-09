Dr. Bindya Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bindya Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Bindya Singh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Locations
Healthycenter Inc.135 N Jackson Ave Ste 202, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 926-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- O'Connor Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My kids see this most wonderful Pediatrician who is extremely charming, super-intelligent and very caring. i will totally recommend her to anyone with kids any age!
About Dr. Bindya Singh, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1912951880
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Cardinal Glennon Hospital
- Columbia P&S
- Lady Hardinge Med Coll & Affil Hosp
- Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi
- Dps, Mathura Road
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
