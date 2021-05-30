Overview

Dr. Bindusagar Reddy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Bindusagar H Reddy MD in Porterville, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.