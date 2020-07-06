Overview

Dr. Bindubal Balan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Hypoparathyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.