Dr. Bindubal Balan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bindubal Balan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Hypoparathyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1511 Westover Ter Ste 108, Greensboro, NC 27408 Directions (336) 373-0611
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Balan is professional in her interactions with patients and genuinely cares. She is extremely knowledgeable about Diabetes and Thyroid diseases and remains dedicated to staying abreast of new treatment and equipment.
About Dr. Bindubal Balan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1093890287
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
