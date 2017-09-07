Overview

Dr. Bindu Sudhakaran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Calicut University Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Sudhakaran works at Lepow Foot and Ankle Specialists in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.