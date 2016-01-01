See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Bindu Singhal, MD

Internal Medicine
1 (6)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bindu Singhal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Singhal works at Sorrento Mesa Medical Group PC in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sorrento Mesa Medical Group PC
    5440 Morehouse Dr Ste 1700, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 455-7657

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cough
Low Back Pain
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
About Dr. Bindu Singhal, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1073546057
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bindu Singhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Singhal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Singhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Singhal works at Sorrento Mesa Medical Group PC in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Singhal’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Singhal. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singhal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

