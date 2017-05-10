Overview

Dr. Bindu Sehgal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fairview Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Sehgal works at Premier Physicians Centers in Westlake, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.