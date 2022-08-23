Overview

Dr. Bindu Popat-Lewis, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Popat-Lewis works at Michigan Pain Consultants in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Muskegon, MI and Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.