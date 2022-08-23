Dr. Bindu Popat-Lewis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popat-Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bindu Popat-Lewis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bindu Popat-Lewis, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Popat-Lewis works at
Locations
-
1
Michigan Pain Consultants - Heritage Point2060 East Paris Ave SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 285-1377Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Michigan Pain Consultants - Lakeshore1675 E Mount Garfield Rd Ste 135, Muskegon, MI 49444 Directions (231) 791-8880Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
Michigan Pain Consultants - South2147 Health Dr SW, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 281-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lewis is one of the nicest, most compassionate doctors I have ever met. She listens and answers any questions you may have. She is absolutely awesome!!
About Dr. Bindu Popat-Lewis, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1548422272
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popat-Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popat-Lewis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popat-Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popat-Lewis works at
Dr. Popat-Lewis has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popat-Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Popat-Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popat-Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popat-Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popat-Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.