Overview

Dr. Bindu Kakkanatt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.



Dr. Kakkanatt works at Ocoee Pediatrics in Ocoee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.