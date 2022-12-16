See All Pediatricians in Lakewood Ranch, FL
Pediatrics
Overview

Dr. Bindu Nair, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They completed their residency with Georgetown University Hospital

Dr. Nair works at Kids First Pediatrics in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kids First Pediatrics
    6310 Health Park Way Ste 220, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida Blake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Cough
Fever
Immunization Administration
Malaise and Fatigue
Pharyngitis
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Wellness Examination
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 16, 2022
    My kids have been going to her since they were born my oldest being almost 14 years old , shes the best ! We love dr nair !
    Tristan — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Bindu Nair, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    English, Malayalam and Spanish
    NPI Number
    1164509410
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship
    Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    University Of Maryland
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bindu Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Nair works at Kids First Pediatrics in Lakewood Ranch, FL.

    Dr. Nair speaks Malayalam and Spanish.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

