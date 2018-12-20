Dr. Bindu Mathew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- NY
- Ossining
- Dr. Bindu Mathew, MD
Dr. Bindu Mathew, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bindu Mathew, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ossining, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of West Indies Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Mathew works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Primary Care, Nutrition, Weight Loss30 S HIGHLAND AVE, Ossining, NY 10562 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Reaction
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Athlete's Foot
- View other providers who treat Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Bird Flu
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Density Scan
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Burn Injuries
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Management
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Detoxification Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Management
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Disability Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
- View other providers who treat Dyslexia Assessment
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Giardiasis
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Health Screening
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Impairment Rating Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Independent Educational Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Test
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Medication Management
- View other providers who treat Melanoma Screening
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mole Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Rapid Flu Test
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Management
- View other providers who treat Rickets
- View other providers who treat Scabies
- View other providers who treat Second-Degree Burns
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Skin Testing and Screening
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Spinal and Postural Screening
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Strep Test
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Infections
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Throat Pain
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheelchair Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathew?
Dr. Mathew always takes the time to review any test results and to answer any questions.
About Dr. Bindu Mathew, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1013077486
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo General Hospital
- Buffalo General Hospital
- University Of West Indies Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mathew accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathew works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.