Dr. Bindu Mathew, MD

Family Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bindu Mathew, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ossining, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of West Indies Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Mathew works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Primary Care, Nutrition, Weight Loss in Ossining, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Primary Care, Nutrition, Weight Loss
    30 S HIGHLAND AVE, Ossining, NY 10562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Iodine Deficiency
Ringworm
Vitamin B Deficiency
Iodine Deficiency
Ringworm

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 20, 2018
    Dr. Mathew always takes the time to review any test results and to answer any questions.
    About Dr. Bindu Mathew, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013077486
    Education & Certifications

    • Buffalo General Hospital
    • Buffalo General Hospital
    • University Of West Indies Faculty Of Medicine
