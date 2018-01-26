Overview

Dr. Bindoo Rughani-Shah, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College, India and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Rughani-Shah works at MD4Kidz Pediatric Group in Plainsboro, NJ with other offices in Eatontown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.