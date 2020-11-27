See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Melrose, MA
Dr. Bindiya Thakkar, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Bindiya Thakkar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Thakkar works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Melrose, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates
    585 Lebanon St, Melrose, MA 02176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 979-3400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Overweight

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Nov 27, 2020
Excellent and very knowledgable. I highly recommend her!
— Nov 27, 2020
About Dr. Bindiya Thakkar, MD

Specialties
  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
NPI Number
  • 1801070727
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Harvard Combined Fellowship
Residency
  • DANBURY HOSPITAL
Medical Education
  • Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
Board Certifications
  • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thakkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Thakkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thakkar works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Melrose, MA. View the full address on Dr. Thakkar’s profile.

Dr. Thakkar has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakkar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

