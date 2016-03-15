Overview

Dr. Bindi Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.



Dr. Patel works at LVPG Family Medicine-1251 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.