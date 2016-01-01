Overview

Dr. Bindhu Thomas, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Fatima College Of Med Valenzuela Manila Philippines and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Foot Associates of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.